Pickup truck crashes into hydro pole, tree and parked car in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say one person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole, tree and a parked car.

The pickup truck was travelling northbound on Merlin Road around 5:30 am on Monday.

Police say the truck left the roadway, struck a hydro pole, tree and then another car parked in a driveway a distance away.

Officers attended the area and the driver was located walking down the roadway. The man was transported to Public General Hospital to be treated medically.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Hydro One was sent to the scene to repair the pole. Any inquiries about outages can be answered by Hydro One.

Police say an update on the investigation will be released when the investigation is complete.