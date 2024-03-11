iHeartRadio

Pickup truck crashes into Woodstock post office


Police in Woodstock are investigating a collision in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave after a pickup truck drove into a building. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

There is an ongoing police investigation in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave in Woodstock.

Woodstock police said that a vehicle drove into a building in that plaza.

CTV News attended the scene of the collision and learned that the building was a Canada Post office.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

—With files from CTV London’s Daryl Newcombe

  

