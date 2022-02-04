Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in Bradford

Police say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.

"Not sure if it caught some snow or slush, but for some reason, it went sideways and was t-boned or struck by that transport truck that was southbound already," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said via video posted to social media.

Police say there are delays through the area as the cleanup progresses.

Simcoe County paramedics were assessing one occupant from the pickup truck. Police believe the injuries to be minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Roads are dry, but it is still very cold. The shoulders, ramps and different areas still have snow, slush and ice on it, so please drive carefully," Schmidt concluded.

There is no word on any charges at this point.

Collision #Hwy400/88 sb. Two vehicles, pickup truck lost control on the sb ramp and was struck by a transport. pic.twitter.com/J0iN9LPTSK