Pickup truck stolen from driveway of Lakeshore home: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was stolen from the driveway of a Lakeshore home overnight on Tuesday.
Police say around 3:20 a.m. the OPP Lakeshore detachment received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Oriole Park Drive.
A grey 2009 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup which has a lot of rust around the rear wheel wells had been stolen, police say.
Around 3:57 a.m. officers learned a suspect went to a Comber gas station to fill up and soon fled after failing to pay for $10.60 in gas.
Police have described the suspect as a while man, around 5’6”, wearing a black leather hat, leather jacket and black gloves.
The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
