Pictou and Antigonish counties deal with devastating damage post-Fiona

Homes, roads and power lines in Pictou and Antigonish counties appear to have suffered destruction similar to many parts of Cape Breton from post-tropical storm Fiona as it tore roofs off homes and ripped rocks from roads.

"Farmers are getting out seeing their fields and crops just flattened. There’s a lot. A lot of clean up to happen and a lot of pain right now, but we will get through it," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, before he made his way to survey the damage in Cumberland County.

Drive around Pictou Lodge Beach Resort and the damage is obvious, with trees blocking the main entrance. On the road in, low-hanging power lines and toppled trees aren’t uncommon.

"It’s surreal, it’s devastating, it’s emotional," said Kate Surrett, general manager of Pictou Lodge Beach Resort, where cabins were significantly damaged.

"Tons of water damage, structural damage, a little bit of everything," she said.

Arisaig recorded the strongest wind gusts in the province during the storm -- peaking at nearly 180 kilometres per hour. Residents of the community and its surrounding areas describe the experience it as "terrifying."

"I spent the evenings wedged up against the door to try to prevent the wind from coming into the house," said Joe McRae, who lives on Big Island.

The road onto the island was ripped by rocks that were pushed onto the path.

As of Wednesday, crews had removed the rocks and started to create a passable path to get to Big Island.

Many residents in the area continue to be without power as crews from as far away as Vermont work to restore it.

Meantime, residents in the area say neighbours have been lending a helping hand to one another as they, and several other Nova Scotians, work to repair damage caused by Fiona.