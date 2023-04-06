Pictou County man, 35, wanted on province-wide warrant: N.S. RCMP

A Pictou County, N.S., man at the centre of a Wednesday emergency alert in River John is wanted by police.

Pictou County District RCMP received a report Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. of a man in distress near Hedgeville Road in Hedgeville.

Police say officers began attempting to find 35-year-old David Tobin-Chisholm.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Tobin-Chisholm was reported to be driving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later located by RCMP in River John. According to police, witnesses told investigators they saw a person get out of the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Police say they then received information that Tobin-Chisholm may have had a firearm.

A Thursday press release noted officers secured the area, including a home on Sergeant Lane in River John and a home on Hedgeville Road.

An emergency alert was issued at 3:14 p.m. to residents of Pictou County and advising locals to shelter in place. Sightings reported by the public were investigated by law enforcement, who say the tips were determined to be unfounded.

Officers searched both of the secured homes but didn’t find Tobin-Chisholm at either.

The emergency alert was cancelled at 8:38 p.m. and residents of River John were advised they no longer needed to stay inside their homes.

Tobin-Chisholm failed to appear in Pictou provincial court on Tuesday for unrelated matters. As a result, a province-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The accused has been charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

engaging in threatening conduct

break and enter with intent

uttering threats

mischief

theft under $5,000

six counts of failure to comply with conditions

Tobin-Chisholm is described as five-foot-six and weighing about 145 pounds. He has a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Tobin-Chisholm’s whereabouts is asked to not approach him and to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges related to Wednesday’s incidents are anticipated.