Pictou County man arrested after allegedly walking around New Glasgow with machete

A 39-year-old Pictou County man is facing charged after he was arrested for allegedly carrying a machete while ‘acting erratically’ on Wednesday night in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police say they were called to a pub on Stewart Street at around 9:10 p.m., where a man had reportedly left the area with a machete attached to his back.

Officers located the man near Archimedes Street and attempted to speak with him, at which point he grabbed the machete.

Police say they deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) on the man, and took him into custody without further incident. He was also taken to hospital for evaluation.

The 39-year-old-male from Pictou County was charged with:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Assault with a Weapon.

Resisting Arrest

Breach of Probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.