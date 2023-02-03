Pictou County man charged after robbing store, crashing into railroad: N.S. RCMP
A 40-year-old man from Pictou County is facing charges after a convenience store in Antigonish County was robbed Thursday.
Officers with the Antigonish County District RCMP responded to the robbery in St. Andrews, N.S., around 11:35 a.m.
Investigators learned a store employee had confronted a man believed to be taking items from the store. Police say the man then fled in a Mazda 3.
Police found the vehicle a short time later in the Taylors Road area. According to a Friday news release, the driver had crashed the vehicle into a railroad and officers observed the man fleeing the scene.
With the help of a police service dog team, officers tracked down the man on foot and arrested him near Highway 104.
Police say, as a precaution, an RCMP officer was dispatched and remained present at the nearby École Acadienne de Pomquet, which was temporally put under a hold-and-secure order.
The man was held in custody and was set to appear Friday in Antigonish provincial court to face charges of robbery, uttering threats, and theft.
