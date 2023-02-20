Pictou County man charged after uttering threats at a residence: police

A 52-year-old man from Pictou County is facing charges after allegedly uttering threats at a residence on Little Harbour Road.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, New Glasgow Regional Police assisted by Stellarton Police Service received a 911 call saying a man was believed to be in possession of a firearm and uttering threats at a residence.

Police say the man exited the residence and attempted to drive a vehicle, where he was arrested by police.

The 52-year-old from Pictou County was charged with:

Uttering threats;

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

He was later released with conditions.

Then on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police received another call at the same residence saying that the same 52-year-old man was believed to be in possession of a firearm and uttering threats.

The 52-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested and charged with

Uttering threats; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Police say on both occasions, no one was injured and no firearm was located.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing.