A man from Pictou County is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 104 on Friday.

Around 2:16 p.m., the Antigonish and Pictou RCMP were called to the crash in Marshy Hope, N.S.

The RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, attended the scene where they found a car on the roadway and a pickup truck towing a trailer in the ditch.

A 20-year-old man was the lone occupant of the car. Police say he was ejected from the vehicle and located a short distance away on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men in the pickup truck appeared uninjured, according to police.

Police say Highway 104 will be closed in both directions for several hours and traffic is being diverted between Exits 29A and 30.

A re-constructionist is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.