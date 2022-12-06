N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire department
A man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.
Pictou County District RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP, and East Hants District RCMP responded to the break-ins and thefts between Oct. 25 and Nov. 17.
On Nov. 16, Colchester County RCMP found and seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had previously been stolen from a property in Valley, N.S.
Police identified a person of interest and arrested a 26-year-old man from Lyons Brook on Nov. 17.
The RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Lyons Brook on Nov. 18. Police say they seized several items, including a loaded rifle, a shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools, including “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment that had been stolen from the Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department.
Police say they also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.
Aaron Eildert Rice, 26, of Lyons Brooks, has been charged with:
- break and enter (seven counts)
- theft (eight counts)
- possession of stolen property (three counts)
- fraud
- using a stolen credit card (five counts)
- identity theft (two counts)
- careless use of a firearm (two counts)
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
- unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (two counts)
- possession of a firearm while prohibited (three counts)
- possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two counts)
Rice remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.