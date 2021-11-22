Pictou County, N.S. man charged in historic sexual assault investigation

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Pictou County have charged a man from Pictou Landing First Nation in a historical sexual assault investigation.

On Aug. 13, police received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred approximately 15 years ago on New Year's Day.

Police say the victim was either 11 or 12 years old at the time. Following the New Year's party, police say the girl had gone to sleep for the night, before she was then awoken by a man who sexually assaulted her.

Police say the man was 21 or 22 years old at the time of the assault.

On Oct. 28, Gary Daniel Denny, 35, of Pictou Landing First Nation was arrested without incident, according to RCMP.

Denny was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Dec. 13.

"The investigation is lead by Pictou County District RCMP with assistance from their General Investigation Section," wrote police in a news release on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers.