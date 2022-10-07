Pictou County, N.S. man faces attempted murder charge: Police
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police carried out an arrest warrant in Stellarton, N.S., Friday.
Just before 5:30 a.m., multiple police forces executed the warrant at an apartment on Foord Street.
Police say the arrest was part of an attempted murder investigation stemming from an incident at an apartment on Abercrombie Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Sept. 16.
The New Glasgow Regional Police has previously said the force was investigating a shooting at the same location on the same day.
It is reported that no one was injured during the arrest warrant.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment in Stellarton Friday afternoon, where they say weapons and drugs were seized.
Jamie Lee Jackson 40, of Pictou County, has been charged with the following offences:
- attempted murder
- carrying a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a firearm with no license
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
Jackson remains in custody and is set to appear in Pictou provincial court Tuesday morning.
