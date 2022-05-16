Pictou County RCMP recover RV taken during break-and-enter

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S. have recovered a recreational vehicle that was taken during a break-and-enter that occurred last week.

On Friday around 1:15 p.m., police responded to a break-and-enter at a home on Shady Lane in Pictou Landing where an RV and multiple firearms were stolen.

On Sunday, police say they were able to recover the stolen RV after receiving information from the public.

According to police, the firearms that were stolen during the incident include:

Smith & Wesson Silver .22 caliber handgun;

Ruger single action .22 caliber handgun;

Browning .300 Winchester rifle with a dark wood finish; and

Savage 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun.

Police say items such as a blue Honda FourTrax ATV, a black Stack-On firearms safe, a 60-inch television, a fridge, a small utility trailer, and several pieces of hunting and fishing gear were also taken from the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Pictou County RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.