Pictou Lodge Beach Resort closing its doors after nearly 100 years

After six months of repairing damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, the popular Pictou Lodge Beach Resort is closing its doors for good.

Following the storm, the resort suffered extensive damage which left owners unsure of whether they would reopen.

The resort planned to begin operations in the summer. Instead, employees have contacted customers with summer bookings, letting them know the business will no longer be operating.

Many weddings were on the books this summer. Now, clients are taking to social media to find alternative venues.

The municipality says losing this business will have a significant impact on tourism and other local businesses in the area.

“We only have a limited number of destination locations to draw people in the area,” said Logan McDowell, Director of Public Works and Development for the Municipality of Pictou County. “It’s a significant part of our tourism industry in the local area. It’s strategically located right off the P.E.I. ferry, so we see it as being disruptive.

The lodge would be nearing one hundred years of operation in the next few months.

The municipality says they are hopeful to see the resort redeveloped and reopen in the future.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Hafsa Arif