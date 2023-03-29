Pictou Lodge Beach Resort closing its doors after nearly 100 years
After six months of repairing damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, the popular Pictou Lodge Beach Resort is closing its doors for good.
Following the storm, the resort suffered extensive damage which left owners unsure of whether they would reopen.
The resort planned to begin operations in the summer. Instead, employees have contacted customers with summer bookings, letting them know the business will no longer be operating.
Many weddings were on the books this summer. Now, clients are taking to social media to find alternative venues.
The municipality says losing this business will have a significant impact on tourism and other local businesses in the area.
“We only have a limited number of destination locations to draw people in the area,” said Logan McDowell, Director of Public Works and Development for the Municipality of Pictou County. “It’s a significant part of our tourism industry in the local area. It’s strategically located right off the P.E.I. ferry, so we see it as being disruptive.
The lodge would be nearing one hundred years of operation in the next few months.
The municipality says they are hopeful to see the resort redeveloped and reopen in the future.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Hafsa Arif
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get fundingVancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'Serious labour shortage' holding Alberta's tourism sector back: industry advocatesAlberta's tourism sector has a "serious labour shortage" that can threaten its long-term viability, a new labour study has found.
-
Broadway Plan moves full speed ahead, council votes against pace-of-change policyVancouver city council has voted overwhelmingly against a new policy that was meant to slow down the rate of redevelopment for the Broadway Plan.
-
Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courtsWinnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.
-
Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rivalThe Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.
-
Why is there no cell service on the TTC? Riders say it could increase safetyThe Toronto Transit Commission signed a deal in 2012 to provide cellular service on the subway network, but over a decade later, few are able to make a call in an emergency—something the TTC board members, riders and parents say has to change in the wake of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.
-
NB Power and Ontario Power Generation talk Point Lepreau partnershipNB Power is pitching a new partnership with an Ontario electrical utility, which could include management or ownership of Atlantic Canada’s only nuclear generating plant.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbingAfter a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.
-
City, province likely to see funding for new $4B Indigenous housing strategyA $4 billion federal housing strategy targeting urban and rural Indigenous communities, outlined in the Liberal government’s Budget 2023, will likely lead to housing projects here in Winnipeg and Manitoba.