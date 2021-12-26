Pictou man dies in Christmas Day house fire: RCMP

Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Pictou, N.S.

RCMP officers were called to a home engulfed in flames on Marine Street in Pictou around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say due to the severity and unsafe conditions from the damage, a 74-year-old man from Pictou was later found inside the home on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Police say the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.