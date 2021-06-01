Pictou, N.S. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving his car into a home

A 30-year-old man from Pictou, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder and other offences after a car collided with a home on Saturday.

Around 2:50 p.m., members of the Pictou District County RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision in which a car struck a home on Elm Street in Pictou.

According to police, they determined the driver had been trying to injure a person standing on the front porch of the home. Police say the driver fled the scene prior to their arrival, while the passenger of the car remained on scene and was treated for minor injuries.

Police conducted a search of the area for the driver with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Services.

Police say they received reports the driver was running in the woods naked. Another report received by police stated the driver had broken into a home on Wallis Drive and had stolen a blanket.

Shortly after, police say they arrested the driver without incident and took him to hospital.

Patrick Jordan Anthony McClellan remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court in June to face several charges, including:

Attempted Murder

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Break and Enter

Theft

Two counts of uttering Threats

Two counts of public Nudity

Indecent Act

The investigation is ongoing.