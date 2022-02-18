'Picture a komodo dragon that has paddles': Ancient sea creature fossils discovered south of Lethbridge

A southern Alberta mining company recently discovered two large fossils of ancient sea creatures in Cardston County.

Crews with Enchanted Designs and the Royal Tyrrell Museum are now in the process of carefully extracting the five-metre-long fossils that would have been around this area more than 70 million years ago.

Michael Shideler has been mining in an area south of Lethbridge for five years now. He and his crew have been searching for ammonite, a type of fossil, but what they dug up was something unexpected.

“We came across articulated bone fragments and some concretions that we then identified as a mosasaur,” explained Shideler.

“So, we called the Royal Tyrrell, and they came out and they confirmed that most of it was intact, the whole mosasaur.”

They discovered not one but two mosasaurs while searching for ammonite, an incredibly rare find according to Shideler, but he feels this is just the beginning of more prehistoric findings in the area.

“We’re on this ancient sea bed, and there’s a lot of material that we're going through, and we've found some very cool discoveries, and we're going to find a lot more,” said Shideler.

“It's going to be interesting, stay tuned for the next five to seven years we're mining down here what else we're going to find.”

Due to the fragility of fossils, the process of the initial uncovering has to be done very carefully.

“We have to scrap down about an inch at a time,” described Shideler.

“When there’s a puff of smoke, they kind of stop and they investigate, because we don't want to break it, we want to keep them intact as best we can. So it’s quite an art, and it’s quite hard too with these big machines, to be digging in something that's so fragile right?”

Head technician with the Royal Tyrrell Museum, Joe Sanchez, offers an in-depth description of some of the features of a mosasaur.

“Picture a komodo dragon that has paddles, so flippers, a very long tail that would help propel itself through the water,” said Sanchez.

Mosasaurs aren't dinosaurs, they're more closely related to modern-day lizards.

Once both mosasaur fossils are removed from the ground, researchers with the museum will then analyze the specimens to determine where they will go.

“If we're lucky, if it’s a nice enough specimen, sometimes they end up going on display as well. We've had specimens from those areas go on display before,” Sanchez said.

It's going to take a few weeks to finish extracting the fossils. Then Shideler says he'll deliver them to the Royal Tyrrell Museum himself.

The palaeontology museum in Drumheller is Canada’s only museum dedicated entirely to the study of ancient life.