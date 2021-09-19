Picture-perfect Sunday forecast
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A bright, sunny Sunday is in store for Ottawa, with mild temperatures and not a chance of rain.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a clear sky through the day with a high of 22 C.
Overnight, expect a low of 8 C.
Monday is also looking sunny with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.
Clouds are expected to move in on Tuesday, but the warmer than average temperatures stick around. High 24 C.
Wednesday's outlook includes a strong chance of showers and a high of 22 C.
Showers are in the forecast through to the end of the work week.
