Pictures: Residents share apocalyptic B.C. wildfire photos as highway closures, evacuations ramp up

Residents and workers in the B.C. Interior are sharing photos of the bright flames and dark, hazy skies they’re contending with as wildfires ravage parts of the province.

As of Monday, there are 266 wildfires burning in the province, which declared a state of emergency on July 21.

The Mount Law wildfire, sparked Sunday near West Kelowna, covered eight square kilometres by lunchtime Monday and forced evacuations in a large neighbourhood of the city.

A section of the high-traffic Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops was also closed on Monday, blocking a key link in and out of B.C.’s Interior region until further notice.

The following is a collection of photos shared on Twitter of wildfires from across the Interior.

I took these at Knox mountain last night, looking across Okanagan lake#bcwildfires #kelowna @weathernetwork @CastanetNews pic.twitter.com/epQQsf4CUp

@Telegraph



4 o'clock in the afternoon and dark as night, west of Spallumcheen, BC.



Terrifying. @weathernetwork

#bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/StQHK3JNRR

View from West Kelowna #BCWildfire Thank you to @BCGovFireInfo for your hard work tonight and every-night. Please stay safe. It’s scary and eerie out there! pic.twitter.com/9X1tq5HSN6

Everyone is stopped outside #costco in #kamloops taking pictures of this horrific sight. Man…this just makes me scared. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/6mBgrplwmH

#BCWildfires are impacting travel in BC. Highway advisories listed here: https://t.co/hHsKHpoYfo



Evacuation info via @EmergencyInfoBC: https://t.co/INnBgRBa8z

Please avoid non-essential travel to/within impacted areas to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/2ilRQfZAIj

It’s been bad for over 6 weeks… but this is by far the worst it has been. No photo filters. This is the air we are breathing. #Kamloops #bcwildfires @Kamscan pic.twitter.com/xbSFOcPtLI

Today we welcomed a crew of 43 @BCGovFireInfo personnel from Whitehorse to assist with fire suppression. Welcome- thank you for coming! pic.twitter.com/SPyBMsUNzy

To help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes, we are urging people to stay away from BC Interior highways near #BCWildfires.

Limited visibility due to smoke is impacting many areas; here's what you need to know if you MUST travel in these areas: https://t.co/NC7PbtEzBd pic.twitter.com/G3y2feeT7I

PLEASE RETWEET (photo from #Coquihalla last night)

Prepare for highway closures due to #BCWildfires - we may have to take action with limited notice.

Avoid non-essential travel to/within impacted areas to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes: https://t.co/QKhf3bl9Cl pic.twitter.com/ZUyhpE2AXe