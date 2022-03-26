Pierre Poilievre brings campaign to York Region

The race for the leadership of the federal Conservative party made its way to northern York Region on Saturday.

Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP, held a campaign rally in East Gwillimbury at VanLuyk Farms. The gathering was hosted by York Simcoe MP and Ontario Caucus Chair Scot Davidson.

"Fantastic reception, great people, hardworking folks. These are the people that feed the nation, they are the backbone of our country, and I'm so honoured to be with them."

A large crowd gathered to hear the Poilievre's message, who was the first candidate to enter the race to lead the federal conservatives.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison is also in the running.

The leader will be selected on September 10.