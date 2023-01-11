Pierre Poilievre in Timmins to host town hall meeting

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the day in Timmins on Wednesday.

The leader of the official Opposition in the House of Commons told CTV News he was in the city to meet with northerners to find out how they feel on issues such as the proposed amendments to the country's gun law.

He has scheduled a town hall meeting this evening at the Senator Hotel and Conference Centre.

The public is welcome to attend. Doors open at 5:30 and remarks begin at 6 p.m.

More to come later today on this developing story.