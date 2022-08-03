Pierre Poilievre making Regina campaign stop in lieu of final leadership debate
Conservative party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be making a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday night, in lieu of the final party debate.
Poilievre and other leadership hopeful Leslyn Lewis opted out of the party’s final debate, scheduled for Wednesday night in Ottawa.
Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber will be participating in the debate.
Poilievre will instead host an event at the Atlas Hotel in Regina where he will meet with supporters and party members. The Ottawa MP is risking a $50,000 penalty by not taking part in the debate, according to Conservative party rules.
According to a news release, the event is only a photo and video opportunity, with no time scheduled for questions.
Poilievre also held an event in Saskatoon on Tuesday night, according to a tweet.
With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press
