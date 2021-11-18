Pillar Community Innovation Awards recipients unveiled

The honourees of the 15th annual Pillar Community Innovation Awards were revealed Thursday and all had a focus on "transforming systemic barriers."

“In responding to urgent needs, these finalists have prioritized the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable and historically marginalized in our communities. They have prioritized belonging, justice and dignity for all,” said Mojdeh Cox, executive director of Pillar Nonprofit Network, in a statement.

“They are doing the work of transformation. They have a vision of a future they wish to live in and put that vision into action in real-time.”

The winners were selected by a group of communty volunteers, and officials said they are all dedicated and visionary people who "prioritize the needs of those oftern overlooked and underserved in our community."

The recipients for 2021 are:

Community Innovation: London Muslim Mosque Community Support Program

The London Muslim Mosque Community Support Program has directly assisted over 200 families and supports dozens each month who are in need of financial support or facing challenging circumstances.

Community Leadership: Leroy Hibbert

Leroy Hibbert is the multicultural outreach program coordinator with LUSO Community Services where he leads programming on race relations, cultural diversity and multiple youth initiatives. He also works with a number of local organizations on inclusivity.

Community Impact: Elyssa Rose, Okaadenige Program, Atlohsa Family Healing Services

Elyssa Rose leads the anti-human trafficking program at Atlohsa, successfully connecting those at risk, victims and survivors with services and supports, while teaching Indigenous youth how to avoid recruitment.

Community Collaboration: Health Outreach Mobile Engagement (H.O.M.E)

H.O.M.E. is a multi-organization collaboration that helps improve the health of highly marginalized Londoners, addressing the opioid crisis and precarious housing situation made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Choice: Jyoti Vaidya

Jyoti Vaidya has led volunteer projects to support the Nepali community in London and abroad for over 40 years, helping refugees with basic needs, fundraising for those impacted by the 2015 Nepal earthquake and celebrating Nepali and Bhutanese culture, among other endeavours.

The awards were held virtually again this year, opening with an award-winning DJ and a land welcoming and accountability statement.

You can learn more about all of the finalists here.