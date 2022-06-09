Pilot Butte couple wins $250K in lottery draw

A Pilot Butte, Sask. couple is $250,000 richer after finding out they were winners in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Lisa and Mike Hodnefield won by matching all seven of the EXTRA numbers to their ticket for the May 18 draw.

Lisa said she checked her ticket on the app and online the day after the draw and discovered the ticket was a winner.

“That morning, I got a nice little surprise,” she said.

The couple said their win hasn’t sunk in yet but they plan to put the money to good use.

“Help the kids a little and maybe retire sooner. Maybe take a holiday to somewhere warm in the winter,” Lisa said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Sherwood Co-op on Gordon Road in Regina on May 17.