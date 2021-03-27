Pilot COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Elmira at primary care office

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has opened in Elmira and is the first pilot site in Waterloo Region to be in a smaller, primary care office.

The Elmira Family Health Organization began vaccinating eligible patients on Saturday.

In a news release, the Region of Waterloo says residents will have more chances to get vaccinated at primary care locations and pharmacies. They add these sites will be crucial in the vaccine rollout and encourage vulnerable and marginalized people to get the vaccine.

The vaccination clinic at the health organization in Elmira is not open to the public, as officials are reaching out to patients to book appointments.

The following vaccination sites are open to the public and are vaccinating eligible groups by appointment: