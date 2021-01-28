A pilot escaped injury after crash landing on a frozen lake southwest of Collingwood on the weekend.

According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police, the pilot was returning to Kitchener after flying near Collingwood when their plane, a 2016 Vans 7A, began having engine problems.

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing on Lake Eugenia. Crews responded to the scene at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday after multiple people reported the crash landing.

Police said that the plane hit the frozen surface of the lake and came to a stop in heavy snow in the middle of the lake. The pilot wasn't hurt and was able to walk across the ice to shore.

No one else was aboard the plane.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada was notified, police said, and the pilot made arrangements for the plane to be removed from the ice.

Grey Bruce OPP, the Grey Highlands Fire Department and the Grey Bruce Paramedic Services all responded to the scene.