Pilot escapes injuries after plane crashes in a bean field near Tillsonburg, Monday

A plane crashed into a bean field on Monday, August 2, 2021 (Source: OPP West Region)

A man escaped injuries Monday after his plane landed in a field.

OPP West Region arrived on scene to find a small plane had crashed into a bean field outside of Tillsonburg near the airport Monday evening.

The 49-year-old pilot escaped without injury.

