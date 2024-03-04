Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in farmer's field near Barrie

One person on board a plane that crashed in a farmer's field near Edenvale, west of Barrie, Monday afternoon escaped uninjured.

Provincial police say the plane went down south of Highway 26 between Strongville Road and Richard Road.

Police say the aircraft caught on fire, but emergency crews arrived at the scene and quickly got it under control.

The pilot was the only occupant on the plane.

"At this time, it is unclear what caused the pilot to conduct an emergency landing and ground the aircraft," police stated in a release on Tuesday.

The plane has since been removed from the field.