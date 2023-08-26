Pilot injured after helicopter crash in Alberta

One man was injured after a helicopter crash in a remote area of Alberta on Friday.

Mounties were called about the crash shortly before 10 a.m.

The pilot was the only person on board when the helicopter crashed.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP has not confirmed the location of the crash, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is sending a team of investigators to Grande Cache to investigate.