Pilot killed in crash involving amateur-built aircraft near Bancroft, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft north of Bancroft, Ont.
One person died in the crash in a wooded area along Hwy. 62 in the municipality of Hastings Highlands Saturday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were advised of an overdue personal plane just before 9 p.m.
"The plane had crashed in a wooded area and the 51-year-old pilot was located deceased," Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton said in a statement.
OPP have identified the pilot as Jason Reynolds of Hastings Highlands Township.
In a statement, the TSB said it has deployed a team of investigators following the accident near Maynooth, Ont.
"The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.”
