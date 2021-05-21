Pilot, passenger uninjured after helicopter crash in Langley, RCMP say

Two people were able to walk away unscathed after a helicopter crash at Langley Airport Thursday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said in a news release that the crash happened just before 5 p.m., shortly after the helicopter took off. The pilot and passenger were not seriously injured and were able to walk away from the crash, police said.

Images from the scene show the helicopter on its side on a small grassy area outside an airplane hangar. The rotor blades appear to be detached from the body of the aircraft.

Assistant Chief Andy Hewitson, of the Township of Langley Fire Department, told CTV News Vancouver the rotor blades had damaged some other property in the area as well.

"Part of the helicopter broke through a chain-link fence and on the east side of the crash site it appears that a piece struck a vehicle with no occupants," Hewitson said.

Fire crews turned over the scene to RCMP, who in turn held the scene for the proper authorities, Hewitson said.

"Navigation Canada is involved and will be taking conduct of the investigation into the cause of this crash," police said in their release.