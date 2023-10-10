Pilot program allowing Toronto residents to drink in parks comes to an end

A pilot project that allowed Toronto residents to drink in select parks across the city has come to an end and officials say there were few complaints.

According to city officials, there were two complaints made related to alcohol in the 27 parks that participated in the pilot program between Aug. 2 and Sept. 24. No charges related to alcohol were laid either.

In that same time period, there were 28 complaints in other non-participating parks. One alcohol-related charge was made, officials confirmed.

“Generally, the city has found that people complied with the guidelines set out by the Alcohol in Parks pilot program and the number of complaints received was low,” a spokesperson said.

The program, which permitted those over the age of 19 to drink alcohol in public between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 12 a.m., began on Aug. 2 and officially ended on Oct. 9. It’s important to note that residents can no longer legally drink in these parks.

Legalizing drinking in Toronto parks and beaches is an idea that has been debated for years by city council. A proposal in 2021 was voted down and referred back to staff for review.

It wasn’t until 2023 that council agreed to establish a pilot project.

The results of the pilot program will be compiled into a report sometime in the first quarter of 2024. Residents can also provide feedback through an online public survey until Oct. 16.