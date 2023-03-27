Pilot project allowing bikes on CTrains during rush hour to continue through Dec. 31
Bicycles will continue to be allowed on CTrains during rush hour, for at least a little while longer.
The Calgary Transit pilot project, letting people bring their bikes on CTrains any time of day, would have expired March 31.
Now, the end date is Dec. 31.
Previously, bikes were only allowed on CTrains during non-peak times.
"Calgarians have told us they value having options for how they get around the city, including how they access transit," said Chris Jordan, manager of Transit Service Design.
"We want to see if lifting the time restrictions for bikes on CTrains can provide more options, without negatively impacting other customers or the operations of our CTrains."
Transit says before year's end, all buses and community shuttles will have bike racks installed.
A final decision on the fate of the pilot project will be made in early 2024.
Meanwhile, customers and staff alike can leave their feedback on the pilot project online, here.
