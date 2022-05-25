Pilot project bringing transit to Amherstburg approved
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Town of Amherstburg is testing a pilot project with Transit Windsor for service in the town.
Council unanimously approved a route Tuesday that would loop through the north end of town, including Kingsbridge subdivision, the new high school, the downtown and a loop to and from Windsor.
The hope is to get the route up and running by September.
Transit Windsor is recommending a fare of $4.75 for the Amherstburg route.
That fare would be credited to the municipality where the trip originated.
Student passes would also be available for university and college students.
