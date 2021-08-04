Pilot project for On-Request transit service coming to these Winnipeg neighbourhoods

Winnipeg Transit is launching a pilot project for an On-Request transit service.

The City of Winnipeg announced the new initiative on Wednesday, saying the service will use trip-planning software and GPS technology to plan bus routes and respond quickly to passengers.

“With the challenges Winnipeg Transit has faced during the pandemic, On-Request transit was seen as a way to make Winnipeg Transit more efficient, while also improving rider experience by focusing on the needs of those who need to get from Point A to Point B,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman at a news conference on Wednesday.

The pilot project, which is set to be launched on Aug. 12, will be available for passengers in three zones that are serviced using dial-a-ride-transit (DART). These areas are in south and southeast Winnipeg and include St. Amant – Plaza Drive; Southdale – Island Lakes; and St. Boniface.

The city noted that On-Request service will replace DART in these areas.

Passengers will be able to book a ride with the On-Request Service through the Winnipeg Transit On-Request App, which is expected to be available by Aug. 6; using an online web browser; or by calling 311.

After booking their trip, passengers will receive walking directions to their pick-up location; the approximate time the bus will meet them at this location; where they will be dropped off; and walking directions to their final destination.

Several other Canadian cities, including Edmonton, Regina and Saskatoon, have also piloted or deployed the On-Request transit service.

“While the outcomes vary, the common theme that we see being observed is increased service efficiency and decreased wait times for riders,” Bowman said.

“This is a common theme as part of the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan, which is seeking to transform a transit system, initially designed for our grandparents, to one for us and our kids and the future.”

The pilot project costs $140,000.