Pilot project for park supervision being launched in Ward 3

Mitchell Park is a busy, vibrant park that has at times faced some trouble. An initiative launched by the city will test the benefits of having a security guard onsite alongside community members there to mentor kids.

“Parents can drop their kids off knowing that there's going to be some type of supervision and some type of activities so they can go home and make dinner and then pick up their kids,” said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino.

City council voted to test the pilot project in Agostino’s ward. The initiative supports Mitchell Park seven days a week with a security guard and members of the DWCC between 4:30 p.m. and roughly 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We're set up in the park about 4:30, ready for 4:30, for drop in for kids,” said Alex Song, director of community development at the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC).

Kids at the park told CTV News they appreciate the activities and security. One of them told the story of play fighting at the park a few days ago.

“He [the security guard] came fast and stopped us. We told him we were just playing. He said ok,” said Laith Alherek.

Nigel Rocetes was happy to see the security guard intervene. “He doesn't know every situation so if that was a real fight I'm pretty happy he was here.”

Agostino would like to see the project implemented in other wards, saying, “If this program turns out to be as good as I think it's going to be, we could have one of these in every ward.”

Song says finding the right people is important to the project’s success.

“If you can find the right people in the community and initially give them the tools that they need to start and a little bit of support it could be a very rewarding process.”

The DWCC is willing to help other wards develop the same safety program.

“We want to try and duplicate this in first of all our downtown parks and then hopefully we can help support other wards if they're willing to do this or work in that direction,” Song concluded.