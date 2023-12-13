Pilot project lets snowmobiles on roads, shoulders in parts of N.S.

A new pilot project will let Nova Scotia snowmobiles on roadways and road shoulders in parts of Lunenburg and Inverness counties this winter.

According to a Wednesday news release, the project, which starts Friday and runs until March 31, 2024, will allow snowmobilers to access certain roads and shoulders when they are covered with snow and/or ice.

"This pilot project supports safe and responsible use of snowmobiles on specific roadways at approved locations," said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in the release. "This will enable greater connectivity for snowmobile users and support businesses that serve outdoor enthusiasts in these communities."

The project will focus on Margaree Centre and Big Intervale, Inverness County, and New Germany in Lunenburg County.

The release says the project will help determine if snowmobiles should be added to the Road Trails Act, which allows permanent road access at approved locations for other off-highway vehicles since late September.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.