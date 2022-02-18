Pilot project to help Manitoba families care for children with disabilities launched

Manitoba is launching a two-year pilot project to help families of children with disabilities.

An $8 million investment will fund a bridge program for families whose child’s needs exceed support they are able to provide while keeping them out of Child and Family Services (CFS) care.

The bridge program comes following recommendations from Manitoba’s advocate for children and youth.

“As children with disabilities grow up, their increasingly complex care needs can sometimes outgrow the care that can be managed by their families and their caregivers,” Ainsley Krone, Manitoba’s acting advocate, said Friday morning.

The program will give families additional options including out-of-home residential supports and in-home family supports.

Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s families minister, said the program will help families experiencing “caregiver fatigue” and ensure children are safely supported in foster care with access to specialized services while maintaining family involvement.

“Home-like settings with consistent caregivers remains the preferred option to support children when they cannot be cared for by their family,” Squires said. “This is especially true for children with disabilities who may be more vulnerable by virtue of their disability.”

The provincial funding will be split evenly over a two-year window and will support approximately 20 families with flexible service options. The program looks to reduce the need for CFS care.

“No family should have to face the decision to place their child in CFS when no protection concerns exist,” Krone said.

Squires said the province is still identifying potential service providers, but adds they hope to offer services to families in the near future.

“We know there are at least 20 families who are in dire need of these types of services immediately,” Squire said.

The province will evaluate co-parenting models after the pilot project ends.

Last August, the province announced a partnership with St. Amant to develop homes in Brandon and Winnipeg. The out-of-home respite initiative will allow stays for up to one week per month for children with disabilities to help keep them out of CFS care. Squires said this initiative will be available early this year.