Pilot project to provide enhanced respite care for children with disabilities

The Manitoba Government and St. Amant are coming together for a new pilot project that will offer enhanced respite care options to children with disabilities.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the new initiative on Friday, saying the two-year pilot project will include a four-bed home in Winnipeg and a three-bed home in Brandon.

“Respite care is one of the most requested services from families who are raising children with disabilities,” Squires said.

“While services are available, we know that more needs to be done to support those families who face additional challenges when raising their children.”

Squires added that these out-of-home overnight respite options and family support services will offer families:

A holistic and family-centred approach to services that helps children and their families build the confidence to successfully care for children at their homes;

Services that support the right of children to lifelong connections with their families communities and cultures; and

The ability for children to go to respite care at any time of the day.

Manitoba is committing a minimum of $3 million to this pilot project, with Squires noting that this funding is flexible and will reflect the program’s uptake.

“We want to ensure families have access to services that meet their needs, including innovative respite options that are supported by trained and experienced workers,” she said.

John Leggat, president and CEO of St. Amant, said the organizations receive calls from families in crisis, who are often supporting a child or teenager with an intellectual disability and require immediate support.

He said the last thing these families want is for their child to be raised somewhere else.

“What they want is help. A chance to reenergize,” he said.

“Help for the family is a break from the constant care needs, some mindfulness or mental health supports, someone to talk with and someone who validates their thoughts and feelings.”

Leggat added that St. Amant is honoured to now be able to help more families through this pilot project.

“We know this project will help many families stay together,” he said.

Through this pilot project, the province is adhering to a recommendation from a report from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth.