Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in La Peche, Que.

A pilot suffered minor injuries in a small plane crash in La Peche, Que.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash in a field on chemin des Erables just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the 67-year-old Gatineau resident piloting the plane suffered minor upper-body injuries.

The passenger, a 57-year-old Ottawa resident, was not hurt.

The cause of the plane crash is under investigation. Police say officers worked in conjunction with the Transportation Safety Board at the scene of the crash.

La Peche is located 44 km north of Ottawa.