Pilot survives crash landing on northern Ontario lake

The pilot of a small aircraft managed to escape a crash landing on a lake east of Sault Ste. Marie with only minor injuries.

Unfortunately, the plane didn't fare so well.

Emergency crews from Sault Ste. Marie and Batchewana First Nation were called to Lake George in the Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen on Tuesday after a Challenger 2 Ultralight aircraft made a crash landing into the water.

It happened in the area of Squirrel Island where the plane capsized and sank.

"The pilot who was the sole occupant of the aircraft escaped and a nearby boat picked up the pilot and transported him to shore," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Wednesday. "The pilot was then transported to hospital with minor injuries."

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and an investigation will continue.