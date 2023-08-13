Pilot 'unaccounted for' after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C., RCMP say
Four people were on board a helicopter that crashed into a shallow section of the Shuswap River Saturday, but authorities say only three of them remained when first responders arrived on the scene.
The North Okanagan Rural RCMP detachment was called to the scene near Mabel Lake just before 8:30 p.m., a release from the detachment issued Monday said.
"There were four people on the helicopter at the time of the crash. Three were transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for."
Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the crash.
In an email, the TSB confirmed it has been notified but that there is no plan to deploy investigators.
"We are working in coordination with the local RCMP to gather information and assess the occurrence," a spokesperson wrote.
-
Key SaskPower generation plant still out of commission after June floodSaskPower is still working to get one of the province's largest power plants up and running more than two months after it flooded.
-
How smart are raccoons? A UBC study hopes to find out by running an experiment in your backyardResearchers at UBC are looking to learn more about how raccoons' brains work, and are hoping Vancouver residents will volunteer to turn their yards into de facto labs.
-
Are you blocked from seeing news on Facebook and Instagram? Here's how to connect with CTV NewsCanadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they've been blocked from viewing the latest news. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for breaking news alerts, and more.
-
Western researchers win women’s health awardTwo London, Ont. scholars, who have never met, have one shared goal: to make women's healthcare better.
-
One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigationWindsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.
-
Ontario elementary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargainingOntario elementary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall as in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in regionThe Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
-
Two teenagers killed on the weekend in separate ATV crashes in Newfoundland: RCMPNewfoundland RCMP have confirmed that two teens -- one from the province, the other from Ontario -- were killed in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes on the weekend.
-
19-year-old Calgary resident charged with dangerous driving following crash near Bragg CreekA 19-year-old from Calgary has been charged in a collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.