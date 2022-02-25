Pilot uninjured after plane lands on lake north of Calgary

The pilot of a plane that crashed north of Calgary Friday afternoon is uninjured.

Just after 2 p.m., Innisfail RCMP were dispatched to Glennifer Lake, about one and a half hours north of Calgary for reports that a plane crashed.

The aircraft was located on the ice, near range road 30.

Recovery efforts are underway to remove the plane from the ice. Investigators determined the crash to be non-criminal in nature and the investigation has been completed.