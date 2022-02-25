Pilot uninjured after plane lands on lake north of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The pilot of a plane that crashed north of Calgary Friday afternoon is uninjured.
Just after 2 p.m., Innisfail RCMP were dispatched to Glennifer Lake, about one and a half hours north of Calgary for reports that a plane crashed.
The aircraft was located on the ice, near range road 30.
Recovery efforts are underway to remove the plane from the ice. Investigators determined the crash to be non-criminal in nature and the investigation has been completed.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.