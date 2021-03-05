Two pilots were lucky to walk away with scrapes and bruises after their helicopter came crashing down into a wooded area of Bowen Island on Friday morning.

Witness video shows the Bell 212 chopper spinning out of control and losing altitude moments before it crashed near Mt. Gardner Road at around 10 a.m.

The mangled wreckage was left caught in some trees.

Tony Mainwaring, who rushed to the crash site after the helicopter went down, said it was very windy on the island Friday.

"(The pilots) said they knew they were going to hit some turbulence. I guess they didn't realize how much turbulence," Mainwaring said.

"They were just trying to find a safe place to land, shut everything down."

Bowen Island firefighters, Mounties, the Coast Guard, local paramedics and an air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene. B.C. Emergency Health Services said critical care paramedics transported the pilots back to the mainland in a water taxi.

They were then taken to hospital, but only as a precaution.

The Transportation Safety Board said it's sending investigators to the accident site on Saturday morning to collect data. The aircraft was operated by Airspan Helicopters, according to preliminary data from the TSB.

The chopper had been contracted by BC Hydro to help with transmission work on Cypress Mountain. The Crown utility told CTV News that no BC Hydro employees were on board at the time.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure