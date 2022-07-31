Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favour of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an 'unmistakable signal' to the company in a pay dispute.
