Pincher Creek, Milk River emergency departments announce new round of temporary closures

The Pincher Creek Emergency Department won't be closed overnight Friday but will be temporarily shuttered early next week.

Alberta Health Services announced the changes Friday in a release.

A previously scheduled closure that was supposed to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. has been avoided, so the emergency department will remain open until Monday at 6:30 p.m., when it will close and re-open Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The emergency department will close again Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and re-open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nursing staff will remain on-site during the closures to provide care for inpatients and physician support will be available by phone.

Patients can call 911 for urgent situations or access overnight emergency services in Cardston, Crowsnest, Fort Macleod or the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

Due to a physician shortage, Milk River's emergency department will temporarily close Monday at 8 a.m. It will re-open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Patients seeking emergency services can access them at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge or at the Raymond Health Centre.