The Pine Creek First Nation has declared a local state of emergency after putting the community under lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Now, its leaders say a possible large-spread exposure may be linked to its school.

In a community notice posted on Thursday, Pine Creek's chief and council said they declared the local state of emergency to have additional resources and supports to help with the community dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The community reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 17. It said 42 homes are now in isolation.

"An immediate and coordinated response to this outbreak is required in order to limit further exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus," the notice posted Thursday on the Pine Creek Health Centre's Facebook page reads.

Chief and council warned residents of a potential large-scale exposure within the Minegoziibe Anishinaabe School between March 10 and 12. Any students at the school during these days are asked to call the community's health centre to set up a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

This comes a day after the chief and council placed the community under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"The lockdown means no members are allowed to leave the community until the lockdown is lifted," the chief and council said in the notice posted on Wednesday evening.

"There will be check stops placed at each road coming into the community."

Chief and council said there will be an exception only for medical emergencies and those who have to leave the community for work.

The community now has designated shopping and mail pickup days. Beyond that, they are told not to be travelling within the community unless they are going to work or getting supplies.

Pine Creek is located about 100 kilometres north of Dauphin.