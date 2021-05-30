Pine Creek First Nation enters community-wide lockdown due to rising variant cases

Pine Creek First Nation has entered into a community-wide lockdown in response to rising COVID-19 cases, particularly the B.1.1.7 variant.

A community notice from Pine Creek’s chief and council said there will be check stops placed at each road coming into the community. Members will need a confirmation slip for all medical appointments in order to pass the check stops.



The lockdown went into effect Saturday at 8 p.m.

The notice also stressed that all indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited.

“Anyone breaking provincial public health orders will be issued a provincial fine from the First Nation Safety Officers,” the notice reads.

According to Pine Creek First Nation, there are currently 24 active COVID-19 cases and 18 homes remain in isolation. A total of 16 variant cases have been confirmed in the community.

As of Sunday, no new cases of the virus were reported.

The First Nation said the gas bar will remain open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. and will only serve one community member at a time from the side window. Designated shopping and mail pickup day is slated for Wednesday, June 2.

Essential services, such as water, septic and garbage pickup will run seven days a week during the lockdown, said Pine Creek officials.

The lockdown will remain in place until Monday, June 7, at which time the chief and council will reassess.

Pine Creek First Nation is located approximately 430 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.