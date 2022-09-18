Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre under city investigation over housing portfolio

The CEO of the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre says the city is investigating after an anonymous complaint about the health centre's housing portfolio.

Christopher McIntosh told CTV News in a statement that he and the health centre’s board of directors met with the city in July.

“I can confirm that myself and representatives of our Board met with representatives of the City on July 26. We were made aware that an anonymous complaint had been received with regard to our community housing portfolio and that the City would be opening an investigation,” he said.

“We have not received any updates from the city on the status of a review at this point and would not be able to comment on any matters related to an ongoing review.”

The city of Ottawa said a detailed review of PQCHC’s delivery of city-funded services and programs is underway, but did not elaborate on the nature of the complaint.

“In compliance with all contribution agreements signed between the City and funded non-profit organizations, all funded organizations provide annual funding submissions which include financial and outcome reports for City-funded programs, as well as documents that ensure the viability of these organizations,” said social development director Suzanne Obiorah in a statement. “If there are concerns about the accountability of City-funded programs, additional monitoring and reporting is implemented on a case-by-case basis.”

McIntosh says the PQCHC takes this complaint very seriously.

“We welcome the opportunity to participate in the review and work cooperatively to address any issues should they arise.”